Cardi B, Kaliii & More To Perform At Inaugural TikTok In The Mix Event

“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok," said Paul Hourican, global head of music partnerships and programming at TikTok With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok. Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”



Tickets for the event will be sold exclusively on the app. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, October 27 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to access the pre-sale tickets if they receive a special code from the headlining artists. Users can get the code by following the aforementioned performing artists on TikTok. General ticket sales will kick off on Thursday, November 2 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.



Kaliii will also be performing in select cities during the upcoming 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Check out our website for more information and tickets.