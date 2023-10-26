Cardi B, Kaliii & More To Perform At Inaugural TikTok In The Mix Event
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2023
Cardi B, Kaliii and other popular artists will make history when they perform at TikTok's inaugural global concert.
On Wednesday, October 25, the video-based social media app announced its first-ever, in-person "TikTok In The Mix" event that will be broadcasted around the world. Bardi, Anitta, Charlie Puth and Niall Horan will headline the event happening on December 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. The show will also feature performances from TikTok Elevate artists Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, LU KALA and Sam Barber. According to Billboard, TikTok's epic music experience will bring its "For You" page to the stage for users of all ages.
@tiktok
From your For You Page to the big stage, catch your fave TikTok artists, creators, and special guests at TikTokInTheMix. Dec 10th irl in Mesa, AZ, or tune in LIVE from wherever you are 🎤🎶 tickets on sale Nov 2nd, register at the link in bio.♬ original sound - TikTok
“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok," said Paul Hourican, global head of music partnerships and programming at TikTok With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok. Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”
Tickets for the event will be sold exclusively on the app. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, October 27 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to access the pre-sale tickets if they receive a special code from the headlining artists. Users can get the code by following the aforementioned performing artists on TikTok. General ticket sales will kick off on Thursday, November 2 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.
Kaliii will also be performing in select cities during the upcoming 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Check out our website for more information and tickets.