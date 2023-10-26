Christine McVie Estate Makes Major Decision About Fleetwood Mac Music Stake

When Christine McVie passed away last year, she left behind a nearly $85 million fortune, and it sounds like that sum is about to get even larger. As Rolling Stone reported, McVie's estate is planning to sell her stake in Fleetwood Mac’s recorded music to the acquisition firm HarbourView Equity Partners.

The deal includes McVie-sung songs "Songbird" and "Say You Love Me," and hits like "Go Your Own Way," "The Chain" and "Dreams."

“She’s iconic. Christine wrote those beautiful, melodic pop songs, and it was Christine who really kept them together as Fleetwood Mac’s guiding star," Harbourview CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares told Rolling Stone. “Being able to participate in the legacy of Fleetwood Mac but also to align with a female rock icon as a female-owned and run firm doesn’t happen every day, it’s special.”

“Christine’s no longer with us, but she was obviously such a major and important force in the world of rock and roll,” she added; however, declined to disclose the sum of the purchase.

Stevie Nicks recently opened up about the potential of a Fleetwood Mac reunion following McVie's death. When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to,” she admitted.

Mick Fleetwood shared a similar sentiment to Nicks, stating he didn't think the band would ever reunite without McVie.

McVie died last November. Her official cause of death was a stroke, but she had also been suffering from "an aggressive form of cancer."