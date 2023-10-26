City Girls' JT Says She Spoke To Ice Spice Following Spat With Lil Uzi Vert
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2023
The City Girls had a lot to talk about following the release of their new album R.A.W.
On Monday morning, October 26, the Miami rappers pulled up to The Breakfast Club to get several things off their chests. The conversation began with a bang after Charlamagne Tha God confronted Yung Miami for the first time since she won the award for Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. After Uncle Charla criticized her win a few weeks ago, Caresha defended her win and the quantity of her podcast episodes. Later on, the attention shifted to JT.
Towards the end of their conversation, JT was asked about what exactly happened at the BET Awards back in June when she chucked her phone at her partner Lil Uzi Vert following an argument in the front row. People in the audience and fans watching at home believed she was upset because Ice Spice sat next to Uzi after they had just rapped about her in his opening performance. However, she confirmed that Ice Spice wasn't even a factor in the argument and revealed that she even met with the Bronx rapper after the fact.
"It was never about another artist because an artist is supposed to be there," JT explained. "It was never about that. It was about that you made sure [Uzi's friend] Bari was in his seat like he sitting there and he chillin like this when I walk up.. When I got down there, you supposed to check him like 'Get up and let my girl sit down.'"
"Me and Uzi went back into the awards show and he sat directly back next to Ice Spice and I sat where Bari was sitting so it was never a problem, but people don't report that. And I have to go on there and people make me get mad at this girl like 'Oh you mad, you jealous' and I'm you ain't even hear me say nothing about 'woman, b***h" nothing like 'girl, sis' nothing. Even when I walked up, I said 'hi' to her."
Watch the entire interview below.