City Girls' JT Says She Spoke To Ice Spice Following Spat With Lil Uzi Vert

Towards the end of their conversation, JT was asked about what exactly happened at the BET Awards back in June when she chucked her phone at her partner Lil Uzi Vert following an argument in the front row. People in the audience and fans watching at home believed she was upset because Ice Spice sat next to Uzi after they had just rapped about her in his opening performance. However, she confirmed that Ice Spice wasn't even a factor in the argument and revealed that she even met with the Bronx rapper after the fact.



"It was never about another artist because an artist is supposed to be there," JT explained. "It was never about that. It was about that you made sure [Uzi's friend] Bari was in his seat like he sitting there and he chillin like this when I walk up.. When I got down there, you supposed to check him like 'Get up and let my girl sit down.'"

