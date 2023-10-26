Gunplay Arrested After GSP Monitor Caught Him Violating Restraining Order

By Tony M. Centeno

October 26, 2023

Gunplay
Photo: Getty Images

Gunplay has been arrested after he violated the terms of a restraining order his ex-wife has in place.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, October 26, the Miami rapper was apprehended by police on Wednesday night after his GPS monitor indicated that he was in the vicinity of his ex Vonshae Taylor-Morales' home. The Florida Department of Corrections Community Control, which keeps track of house arrestees, received a notification that Gunplay was driving to his ex's home. Miami-Dade County Sheriff's deputies arrested him before he could have any interaction with Vonshae or their infant daughter.

Gunplay
Photo: Miami Dade County Jail

This is the eighth time Gunplay has violated the restraining order since Vonshae got it back in August. The restraining order was set in place after Gunplay, born Richard Morales Jr., allegedly pointed a rifle at his wife and six-month-old child during an argument. His wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, said the father of her child is "back using and developed a very bad drinking problem."

"To summarize last night event," Vonshae wrote in an Instagram post. "I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."

Since then, Gunplay was also accused of trying to prevent Vonshae from testifying against in September. The Miami rapper will remain behind bars until his court date on November 7.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.