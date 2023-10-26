Gunplay Arrested After GSP Monitor Caught Him Violating Restraining Order

This is the eighth time Gunplay has violated the restraining order since Vonshae got it back in August. The restraining order was set in place after Gunplay, born Richard Morales Jr., allegedly pointed a rifle at his wife and six-month-old child during an argument. His wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, said the father of her child is "back using and developed a very bad drinking problem."



"To summarize last night event," Vonshae wrote in an Instagram post. "I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."



Since then, Gunplay was also accused of trying to prevent Vonshae from testifying against in September. The Miami rapper will remain behind bars until his court date on November 7.