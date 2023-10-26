Historic Ohio Building Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in Ohio? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in Ohio is the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. The historic building has an equally historic past, from prisoners dying during construction to the halls serving as a makeshift war hospital. Here's what the site had to say:

"While it might be the site for official government business, the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus is quite spooky. It was originally built by laborers from the nearby Ohio Penitentiary, some of whom died in construction accidents. The statehouse was also a hospital for wounded soldiers during the Civil War. Visitors and workers have reported phantom smells, flickering lights, and apparitions, many of which occur in the basement (AKA they 'crypt')."

Check out the full list at shermanstravel.com to see more of the most haunted places in the country.

