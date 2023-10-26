Iconic Spot Crowned Colordo's 'Creepiest Haunted House'

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2023

haunted hotel
Photo: briguy33 / E+ / Getty Images

What makes haunted locales exciting to visit is walking in the same steps as those that came before. Ghost stories and paranormal rumors are sure to follow, and if you believe in those phenomena, you may encounter some spirits yourself. Some places have even turned into full-blown tourist attractions to make these tales and experiences more accessible.

If you want to visit these spine-tingling locations, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the creepiest haunted houses in every state. Writers determined their picks based on a slew of information, including media reports, spooky histories, the number of "haunting incidents," and more.

According to the website, Colorado's most chilling haunted house is The Stanley Hotel, which was originally built in 1909. Here's what makes it so frightful:

"The Stanley Hotel inspired Stephen King’s terrifying novel 'The Shining,' which became one of the most frightening movies ever. The hotel itself has spawned a rich assortment of ghost stories. Hotel employees claim four apparitions haunt the establishment’s corridors. The hotel’s concert hall is said to be a locus of paranormal phenomena, where lights flicker, disembodied laughter is heard, and footsteps pace the floor."

You can find this hotel at 333 E Wonderview Ave. in Estes Park.

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.

