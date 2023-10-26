Illinois Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in Illinois is Daley's Restaurant located at 6257 S Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order chicken and waffles among other delicious bites.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"One of Chicago's best greasy spoons, according to Eater Chicago, Daley's serves old-school favorites such as patty melts, steer's liver, and roast turkey breast, plus a dizzying list of daily specials. Daley's in in the Woodlawn neighborhood, one of Chicago's 77 distinct communities. It is just south of the popular Hyde Park neighborhood, which is home to many universities, colleges, and seminaries, as well as museums, historic sites, and two well-known outdoor destinations: Promontory Point and Jackson Park."

