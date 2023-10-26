Israel Launched Large 'Targeted Raid' In Gaza, Releases Video

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it "conducted a targeted raid" in the northern Gaza strip overnight as "part of preparations for the next stages of combat" in a post shared on its X account that included video footage.

"In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory," the post stated.

The video initially showed tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a bulldozer before some of the tanks were seen firing artillery prior to a cut to apparent falling debris and black smoke rising from a building.