Israel Launched Large 'Targeted Raid' In Gaza, Releases Video
By Jason Hall
October 26, 2023
The Israel Defense Forces announced that it "conducted a targeted raid" in the northern Gaza strip overnight as "part of preparations for the next stages of combat" in a post shared on its X account that included video footage.
"In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory," the post stated.
The video initially showed tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a bulldozer before some of the tanks were seen firing artillery prior to a cut to apparent falling debris and black smoke rising from a building.
At least 1,400 people, including at least 33 American citizens, were killed and more than 3,400 were injured in the initial terror attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7, MSNBC reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "we are in a war," in a video shared on social media after the attacks, which included land, air and sea as Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's southern border and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.
More than 6,500 people are reported to have died in retaliation attacks on Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry said via NBC News, though U.S. President Joe Biden said he had "no confidence" in the information provided by the group.
“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Biden said during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday (October 25), adding that Israel must "do everything in its power" to protect civilians.