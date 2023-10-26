Katy Perry Reveals Her Heartwarming 39th Birthday Wish

Katy Perry celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday, October 25th, and she's opening up about what she wished for when she blew out the candles. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Perry said, "I’ve got everything, I’m so blessed."

She added, "I know what I'm wishing for, I'm wishing for peace." Perry also shared that she'd be celebrating her special day with family but she wanted to keep things "so low-key." However, her next birthday is a different story. "For 40, I already planned three years ago," she said. "I'm asking for it all!"

In addition to celebrating with her family, Perry was also celebrated by her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest with a carnival-themed surprise party, according to Entertainment Tonight. She even got some birthday love from Paris Hilton, who took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with the pop star. She also shared a sweet message to her friend in the caption. "No one knows how to sliv quite like us California girls😉💕 ☀️," Hilton wrote to Perry. "Love you beautiful Birthday Girl, you endlessly inspire me! Keep shining!✨ Have the best day ever!!"