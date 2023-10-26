Major Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
October 26, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will return to practice on Thursday (October 26) amid his recovery from a back injury, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters via NFL.com, adding that he was "hopeful" that the veteran would be cleared to start in the team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the Detroit Lions four days later.
Garoppolo, 31, was ruled out of practice all last week and inactive for the Raiders' 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday (October 22). McDaniels had previously told reporters that the quarterback had "dodged a big bullet" after being hospitalized for what was feared to be a worse injury during the team's October 16 home win against the New England Patriots. The coach said Garoppolo underwent testing after the injury occurred and "the prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been."
The 31-year-old was spotted getting "into an ambulance" and "transported from" Allegiant Stadium, Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time of the injury.
"I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders," Fang wrote on her X account.
Garoppolo was replaced by veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who started in Sunday's loss against the Bears. Garoppolo finished the loss to the Patriots with 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 14 of 22 passing prior to his injury just before halftime.
The veteran quarterback had previously suffered a concussion during the Raiders' Week 3 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was inactive for their Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Raiders this past offseason, having been limited to just 10 starts and 11 appearances due to Lisfranc foot injury during his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.
Garoppolo was reported to have undergone secret surgery shortly after signing with the Raiders in March, league sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic in May 25.