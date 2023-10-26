Major Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury Status

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will return to practice on Thursday (October 26) amid his recovery from a back injury, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters via NFL.com, adding that he was "hopeful" that the veteran would be cleared to start in the team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the Detroit Lions four days later.

Garoppolo, 31, was ruled out of practice all last week and inactive for the Raiders' 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday (October 22). McDaniels had previously told reporters that the quarterback had "dodged a big bullet" after being hospitalized for what was feared to be a worse injury during the team's October 16 home win against the New England Patriots. The coach said Garoppolo underwent testing after the injury occurred and "the prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been."

The 31-year-old was spotted getting "into an ambulance" and "transported from" Allegiant Stadium, Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time of the injury.