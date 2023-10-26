Man Fatally Electrocuted After Jumping Into Fountain To Save His Kids
By Jason Hall
October 26, 2023
A Florida man was electrocuted after jumping into a water fountain to save his two children, WPBF reports.
Nate Davenport, 45, was with his three youngest of four children at Harbourside Place in Jupiter when the fatal incident took place on Sunday (October 22), his mother, Mary Davenport, told the news station.
"The kids starting screaming: 'We’re getting shocked — we’re getting shocked,'" she said. "And so he rushed in to save them."
Davenport reached in and grabbed his two sons, getting shocked in the process, as did others who attempted to help. Three children -- including his two sons -- Davenport and another adult were all rushed to a nearby trauma center in relation to the incident.
Davenport was reported to have never regained consciousness and died before his wife, Amy, and his parents were able to get to the hospital in time.
"He took a hit for his kids. We had 45 years with him. God blessed us with him. He's an amazing man," Mary said.
Nate Davenport was a Navy veteran who served in the Iraq war and worked at RGD Consulting Engineers, a company started by his father, Bob Davenport, as its president.
"He's loyal. He's a good father. He's a great husband. He loves Jesus. And yeah, he gave his life for his kids," Mary Davenport said of her late son via WBPF.