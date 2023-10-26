Man Fatally Electrocuted After Jumping Into Fountain To Save His Kids

A Florida man was electrocuted after jumping into a water fountain to save his two children, WPBF reports.

Nate Davenport, 45, was with his three youngest of four children at Harbourside Place in Jupiter when the fatal incident took place on Sunday (October 22), his mother, Mary Davenport, told the news station.

"The kids starting screaming: 'We’re getting shocked — we’re getting shocked,'" she said. "And so he rushed in to save them."

Davenport reached in and grabbed his two sons, getting shocked in the process, as did others who attempted to help. Three children -- including his two sons -- Davenport and another adult were all rushed to a nearby trauma center in relation to the incident.