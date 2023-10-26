Man Suspected Of Killing Judge After Divorce Ruling Found Dead

The man suspected of killing a judge who ruled against him in a divorce hearing last week was found dead. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that the body of 49-year-old Pedro Argote was found in a heavily wooded area in Williamsport, Maryland, on Thursday (October 26) morning.

Argote's body was located about one mile from where his Mercedes-Benz SUV was discovered on Saturday.

Authorities said that Argote confronted Judge Andrew Wilkinson in the driveway of his Maryland home on October 19 after Wilkinson ruled against him in a child custody dispute as part of an ongoing divorce with his estranged wife. Argote fatally shot Wilkinson during the altercation and then fled the scene, sparking a week-long manhunt.

After the shooting, officials in Maryland were put on high alert and increased protection for other judges in Washington County.

Authorities did not say how Argote died or what led them to search the area where his body was found.