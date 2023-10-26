Man Suspected Of Killing Judge After Divorce Ruling Found Dead

By Bill Galluccio

October 26, 2023

Pedro Argote, 49
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

The man suspected of killing a judge who ruled against him in a divorce hearing last week was found dead. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that the body of 49-year-old Pedro Argote was found in a heavily wooded area in Williamsport, Maryland, on Thursday (October 26) morning.

Argote's body was located about one mile from where his Mercedes-Benz SUV was discovered on Saturday.

Authorities said that Argote confronted Judge Andrew Wilkinson in the driveway of his Maryland home on October 19 after Wilkinson ruled against him in a child custody dispute as part of an ongoing divorce with his estranged wife. Argote fatally shot Wilkinson during the altercation and then fled the scene, sparking a week-long manhunt.

After the shooting, officials in Maryland were put on high alert and increased protection for other judges in Washington County.

Authorities did not say how Argote died or what led them to search the area where his body was found.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.