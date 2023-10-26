Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in all of Michigan is the Roxy Café located at 606 N W Avenue in Jackson. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the corned beef hash and home fries among other delicious bites. Customers have also been known to rave about the restaurant's filling three-egg omelets!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"From its snarky signs and slogans to the ceiling papered with advertisements for local businesses, Roxy Café is truly a local treasure. Go with a big appetite and a healthy sense of humor. Jackson is named for the 7th U.S. president. It's also the birthplace of the Republican Party."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall diners across the country visit cheapism.com.