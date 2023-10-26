Minnesota Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

October 26, 2023

Colorful Street Tacos, Shrimp - Seafood, Fish, Grilled, Ready-To-Eat
Photo: E+

The perfect time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Minnesota is Andale Taqueria & Mercado located in Richfield. Taste of Home recommended ordering the delicious spicy pozole.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Minnesota:

"Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this Minnesota must-visit is what Guy Fieri calls “a real-deal Mexican joint.” And while Guy personally enjoyed the juicy tacos el pastor, other fan favorites include the gooey quesadillas and the spicy pozole (make the slow cooker version)."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

