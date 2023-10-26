Nebraska Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Entire State

The perfect time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Nebraska is Mula located in Omaha. Taste of Home recommended ordering the delicious queso!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Nebraska:

"There’s American Mexican food and then there’s authentic Mexican food. Mula, in Omaha, dishes out the latter. Start with a flight of dips with bacon and street corn guacamole or the deliciously addictive queso. For your main course, opt for a torta, a Mexican panini made with local telera bread. That’s not the only tasty food Nebraska cooks up—find more recipes from the Cornhusker State."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.