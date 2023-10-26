Pennsylvania Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Entire State

The perfect time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is El Vez located in Philadelphia. Taste of Home recommended ordering the delicious house-made guacamole.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Pennsylvania:

"At El Vez, every day feels like a Cinco de Mayo party, thanks to its flashy and fun decor, upbeat energy and frequent live music. And whatever you do, kick off your meal with one of their house-made guacamoles, whether it’s “The Original” or the funkier “Bazooka Limon” made with goat cheese, chili flakes and roasted tomatoes. We’ve dreamed up a dozen more ways to top your guac."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.