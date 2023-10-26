Popular Fried Chicken Chain To Open Its First Seattle Location
By Zuri Anderson
October 26, 2023
A popular fast food chain known is bringing its world-renowned chicken to the Emerald City. According to KING 5, Jollibee will be opening its first Seattle location in the Rainier Valley Square strip mall.
The upcoming restaurant will be located at 3820 Rainier Avenue South but hasn't been listed on the company's website yet. A Jollibee spokesperson told SEA Today this location will open in "late 2024."
This store will be the third Jollibee location in Washington State. The first one is in Tukwila, and there is one coming soon to Tacoma on South Steele Street. The Tacoma store is set to open on Sunday, October 29, per the restaurant chain's website.
Lesley Sutor, a deputy editor for Eater, named Jollibee's "Chickenjoy" America's best fast-food fried chicken last year.
"The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a way as to be able to slide off an entire hunk with one bite," she wrote. "But the real surprise here was the chicken itself: satisfyingly light, flavorful in a 'tastes like chicken' sort of way, and supremely moist."
Besides its iconic crispy chicken, the international chain also serves hamburgers, spaghetti, burgers, and more.
Jollibee was originally founded in the Philippines and now has over 1,300 locations around the world. They have over 70 stores in North America.