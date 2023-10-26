Popular Fried Chicken Chain To Open Its First Seattle Location

A popular fast food chain known is bringing its world-renowned chicken to the Emerald City. According to KING 5, Jollibee will be opening its first Seattle location in the Rainier Valley Square strip mall.

The upcoming restaurant will be located at 3820 Rainier Avenue South but hasn't been listed on the company's website yet. A Jollibee spokesperson told SEA Today this location will open in "late 2024."

This store will be the third Jollibee location in Washington State. The first one is in Tukwila, and there is one coming soon to Tacoma on South Steele Street. The Tacoma store is set to open on Sunday, October 29, per the restaurant chain's website.