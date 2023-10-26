South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The State

By Sarah Tate

October 26, 2023

Photo: Lisa Romerein/Stone/Getty Images

Burgers are quite the versatile meal which foodies can load up with all of their favorite toppings. One of the most popular additions to a burger is cheese, with the flavorful slices adding just the right amount of gooey, melted goodness to transform what could be a fine but plain burger over the top and into something great.

Taste Of Home searched around the country for some of the most mouthwatering cheeseburgers you could hope to order, and compiled a list of the best cheeseburger each state has to offer.

The best cheeseburger in all of South Carolina can be found at Bohemian Bull, with Taste Of Home shouting out the options to create your perfect cheeseburger. You can also order one of the crafted burgers on the menu, like the bacon cheeseburger, Black & Blue burger with blue cheese, or That's My Jam Burger with bacon jam and pepper jack pimento cheese. Bohemian Bull has several locations around South Carolina. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Bohemian Bull serves up a simply great burger that's 'hand-spanked' and ground in-house using a blend of brisket and chuck. Build your own cheeseburger that's so full of flavor, you'd be hard-pressed to find it anywhere else."

To see more of the best cheeseburgers around the country, check out the full list at tasteofhome.com.

