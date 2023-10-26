South Florida Spot Named Among The World's 'Coolest Neighborhoods'

A popular Miami neighborhood is getting some attention thanks to a new list from TimeOut. The website rounded up the 40 "coolest" neighborhoods from around the world, from spots in South Korea and France to communities in South Africa and the Netherlands.

Writers say these destinations are "places with big personalities" and offer amazing food, culture, events, community spaces, and other attractive features. They're also perfect for a night out on the town, or an all-day adventure.

A popular Miami neighborhood is getting some attention, and that's Coral Gables! The website explained what makes this well-known community so beloved:

"Coral Gables is cool in a way not many places in Miami are. One of the country’s first planned communities, this ‘City Beautiful’ has a more classic glamour than that of the flashy velvet-roped spots on Miami Beach. With its impressive tree-lined boulevards and almost entirely Mediterranean Revival-style architecture, the neighbourhood is fiercely historic in a place notorious for bulldozing so many of its beautiful, time-worn landmarks. Its downtown is anchored by Miracle Mile, a manicured business district where you’ll find plenty of independent shops and some of Miami’s best restaurants – including several that recently earned nods from the Michelin Guide."