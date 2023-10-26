Tennessee Hotel Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in Tennessee? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in Tennessee is the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, which is supposedly haunted by the spirit of the matriarch of one of the area's most notable families. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is one of Nashville's most upscale hotels. However, the sprawling resort is also one of the most haunted places in Nashville. The property is situated on land once owned by the prominent McGavock family, who make a name for themselves back in the 19th century. Guests have spotted the ghost of the family matriarch, Mrs. McGavock — who was killed by a falling chandelier — roaming the halls in an all-black outfit. Rumor has it that her favorite place to go is the Magnolia Lobby."

