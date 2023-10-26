The Alchemist Shares New Freestyle & Reveals Upcoming Album On His Birthday

In addition to the song, Alchemist also announced the plans for his next solo project Flying High Pt. 2. The project serves as the sequel to his Flying High EP, which dropped over the summer. The first project features Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James, Jay Worthy and more so there's no telling who will appear on his new body of work.



"Birthday freestyle. I swear every year keeps getting better," Alchemist wrote in his recent Instagram post. "Thanks for the love . 'Nothing Is Freestyle' video 🎥 by @newhighfilmz out now & song streaming on all DSPs. FLYING HIGH PT 2 : NOV 3RD."



The new freestyle comes following an extremely busy year for the multifaceted artist. He kicked off the year by joining forces with Larry June for their joint effort The Great Escape. Before the album dropped, he also teamed up with fellow producer-rapper Hit-Boy for their incredible collaboration "Slipping Into Darkness." After he dropped his own EP, Alchemist also appeared on projects like Mike & Wiki's Faith Is A Rock and Earl Sweatshirt's VOIR DIRE.



Look out for The Alchemist's new project dropping on November 3 and watch the video for his new freestyle below.