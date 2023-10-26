With a country with such a rich landscape as the United States, of course there exists an endless array of captivating natural beauty.

From towering mountains to serene coastal shores, the country hosts a plethora of gorgeous scenery waiting to enthrall every observer taking in what's in front of them in person.

Condé Nast Traveller, a publication best known for highlighting places for those seeking unique opportunities for exploration and adventure, spanned the nation in search of the most breathtaking views each state has to offer.

From the beautiful colors during the break of dawn in wide, rural areas where the first rays of sunlight appear, to the unique charm and vast magnificence of coastal cities and their surroundings, to wild, untamed wilderness leading to the unknown, to the gleaming skylines of urban centers hinting at endless possibilities, each state's individual beauty is worthy of being celebrated in its own distinctive way.

Such inspiring terrains deserve the recognition, providing an invitation to appreciate the profound aesthetics that exist in every corner of the U.S., unifying both residents and visitors in our shared admiration of these noteworthy sights.

The most beautiful place in Kentucky is Cumberland Falls:

"Measuring 68 feet tall and 125 feet wide, this Kentucky site has rightfully earned the nickname 'the Niagara of the South.' The falls are located within Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, which has plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, horseback riding, birdwatching, and whitewater rafting. If you time your visit right, you might be able to catch sight of the elusive 'moonbow,' a rainbow-like phenomenon caused when moonlight gets refracted in the mist of the falls."