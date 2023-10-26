The 'Most Haunted' Place In Florida

The United States has many destinations full of paranormal sightings, ghost stories, or just creepy circumstances. Naturally, these places are bound to attract people who are curious about the stories behind these locations or want a good scare.

If you're not afraid of these locales, Shermas Travel revealed the most haunted place in every state. The list includes historic hotels, movie theaters, high-profile homes, abandoned jailhouses, taverns, and much more. Some of these places are still operating today, several remain closed, and others have been transformed into tourist attractions.

The St. Augustine Lighthouse was named Florida's most haunted location! Naturally, one of America's oldest cities would be rife with chilling tales, and this landmark is no different. It was built in the early 1870s and also has a spooky urban legend, as explained by writers:

"St. Augustine is one of America's most haunted cities. Here, visitors can explore the St. Augustine Lighthouse, but beware: Some people claim to have heard and seen the daughter of the original lighthouse builder roaming around the museum's second floor."