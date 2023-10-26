The Most Popular Diet In Nevada Will Surprise You

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 26, 2023

Mediterranean style lunch table - turkey skewers, flatbread, tomatoes, cucumber salad, baked sweet pepper, yogurt herb sauce on a dark background, top view
Photo: Getty Images

An interesting study recently delved into the everyday dietary preferences of Americans.

The subject marks the initiation of a fascinating exploration — the most searched diet in every state.

This comprehensive research, conducted by experts at Total Shape, has scrutinized nationwide Google searches over the past year for five prominent diets in the United States. Their findings are poised to revolutionize our understanding of dietary trends across the nation.

The spotlight initially falls on the Mediterranean diet, which claims the title of the most sought-after diet across the United States, surrounding in praise and increasing monthly search volume of 316 per 100,000 searches on average.

Comprised of sumptuous ingredients hailing from Spain, Italy and Crete, the Mediterranean diet revolves around a harmonious blend of vegetables, fruits, legumes, fish, whole grains and select dairy products.

Notably, the Keto diet closely follows as the second favorite, triumphantly reigning in more than half the states, with a monthly search volume of 296 per 100,000. This high-fat, low-carb regimen incorporates an array of animal or plant-based proteins, dairy and vegetables.

The study's insights promise to shed light on regional dietary preferences and inform both individuals and professionals about the top choices in health and nutrition.

In Nevada, Mediterranean is the most searched diet with 364 being monthly search volume per 100,000.

