Three Illinois Lottery Players Win Huge Prizes From Crossword Game

Three lucky Illinois lottery players recently won big from individual crossword puzzle scratch-off tickets. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the players paid a mere $10 to win a whopping $250,000 each as part of the "$250,000 Crossword" game.

The game is fairly new to the Illinois Lottery as it only hit shelves 3 months ago! One in every 10 people will win their money back by playing the crossword game. Only one in every 719,227.5 people will win the top prize of $250,000. Since August, 16 players have won the grand prize. The Illinois Lottery mentioned that the most recent winning tickets were sold in Cahokia, Cortland, and Galesburg. John Fraser owner of the MotoMart in Cahokia where one winning ticket was purchased expressed his excitement regarding the lucky sale.

“It’s quite thrilling that someone won a big prize right here in Cahokia. Our regular customers tend to think the big wins happen in Chicago, so we’re very delighted that someone in our small town won! The President at MotoMart actually sent us an email congratulating us for selling a top prize-winning ticket. It’s such an honor to be recognized as a lucky store.”

MotoMart, along with the two other locations that sold winning $250,000 Crossword scratch-off tickets, will receive a bonus just for being the establishment to sell the tickets.