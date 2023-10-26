U.S. Economy Grew At Fastest Pace In Two Years

By Bill Galluccio

October 26, 2023

Close Up Of Contactless Payment With Smartphone
Photo: Tom Werner / DigitalVision / Getty Images

The U.S. economy grew at the fastest rate in nearly two years in the third quarter. The gross domestic product increased by an annualized rate of 4.9% from July through September, according to the latest data from the Department of Commerce.

That is more than double the growth in the second quarter, which was 2.1%, and higher than economists' prediction of 4.3% growth.

The increase was led by consumer spending, which increased by 4%, as people flocked to concerts and movies. While wage growth slowed during the third quarter, it was still higher than inflation, which gave consumers more spending power over the summer. That helped boost tourism as more people spent money on travel and dining out.

"Economic growth transitioned from resilience to reacceleration this quarter, defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and tighter financial conditions," said Olu Sonola, head of U.S. economics at Fitch Ratings in New York, according to Reuters.

