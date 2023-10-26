Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Scared To Have Children'

Having children is one of the biggest decisions you can make and is one that scares many people with the weight of the responsibility, even celebrities like Kendall Jenner, who admitted that she is "scared" to have kids of her own.

During Thursday's (October 26) episode of The Kardashians, the 27-year-old model revealed the reason why she is afraid to have kids, even though she is an aunt several times over as everyone else in the Kardashian-Jenner family has children, per Page Six. The admission began when she was talking to Scott Disick about having "serious issues" with her "wild" dog Pyro, adding that he has "really bad separation anxiety."

"I have anxiety, and I think he has anxiety," she said, before wondering if the pup is reading her internal struggles. "Maybe I'm the problem. Maybe he feels my anxiety? I could be the problem."

She went on to say that she has been felling "really bad" recently, adding that "it's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children." Disick agreed that it can be "scary," adding that he previously had anxiety that "got better," but said she shouldn't let anxiety keep her from having children. However, Jenner is worried that she will just get worse.

"Honestly, the scariest part for me is, am I just going to get worse throughout life?" she said. "Because I feel like it's worse than ever right now. The older I get, is it just going to get worse and worse?"

This isn't the first time Jenner has discussed the idea of having children. Her mother Kris Jenner previously hinted that her daughter should have a baby, but she shut down that idea fairly quickly, telling her mom that "it's my life" and that she isn't sure if she's ready to have her own kids.