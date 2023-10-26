Wisconsin Hotel Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in Wisconsin? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in Wisconsin is the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. The historic hotel, which was also named the "creepiest haunted house" in the state, has proved itself spooky enough that guests have decided to end their stay early and go somewhere else. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Pfister Hotel opened in 1893 and has been haunting guests for decades. The resident guests have spooked people enough to sleep with baseball bats or seek alternative lodging. Guests have reported hearing noises at night — only to find that clothes and furniture had mysteriously moved. One ghost who is rumored to have taken up residence here is the hotel's original owner, Charles Pfister."

Check out the full list at shermanstravel.com to see more of the most haunted places in the country.

