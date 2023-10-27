Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: All The Stars Who Split Up This Year

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

While there were some unexpected celebrity romances that popped up toward the end —Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Halsey and Avan Jogia, to name a few— it seemed like 2023 was the year of uncoupling.

From Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's shocking split and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's second breakup, as well as the recently announced divorce of Country powerhouse couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, there seemed to be way too many breakups and divorces in the entertainment industry to keep track of. That's why we've compiled a complete list of the most shocking and disheartening celebrity splits of 2023. We're wishing everybody on this list the best and, for those who haven't found it yet, another chance at love in the New Year!

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities who called it quits on their relationships this year:

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Photo: Getty Images North America

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey and Alev Aydin

Photo: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert

Photo: Getty Images North America

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Again)

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Photo: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins

Photo: Getty Images North America

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Photo: Getty Images North America

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips

Photo: Getty Images North America

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai

Photo: Getty Images North America

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images North America

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Photo: Instagram/@ArianaGrande

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce and Riley King

Photo: Getty Images North America

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Photo: Getty Images North America

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

Photo: Getty Images North America

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling

Photo: Getty Images North America

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

Photo: Getty Images North America

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Photo: Getty Images North America

Kelis and Bill Murray

Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.