Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: All The Stars Who Split Up This Year

While there were some unexpected celebrity romances that popped up toward the end —Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Halsey and Avan Jogia, to name a few— it seemed like 2023 was the year of uncoupling.

From Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's shocking split and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's second breakup, as well as the recently announced divorce of Country powerhouse couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, there seemed to be way too many breakups and divorces in the entertainment industry to keep track of. That's why we've compiled a complete list of the most shocking and disheartening celebrity splits of 2023. We're wishing everybody on this list the best and, for those who haven't found it yet, another chance at love in the New Year!

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities who called it quits on their relationships this year:

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner