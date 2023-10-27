College Football Team Cancels Season, Coach Resigns After Player's Death

An FCS college football team has canceled the remainder of its season and its head coach has resigned following the shooting death of a player, ESPN reports.

The Northwestern State football program announced the cancelation of the remainder of its 2023 season, as well as the acceptance of the resignation of head coach Brad Laird, on Thursday (October 26), five days after the death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell. Caldwell, 21, died from injuries sustained when he was shot multiple times in an incident that remains under investigation.

"Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don't feel I can give my all to these players or this program," Laird said via ESPN. "Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA."