Dozens Sickened In Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Onions

A multi-state salmonella outbreak that sicked dozens of people has been linked to diced onions sold by a California-based producer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the outbreak has sickened 73 people in 22 states. There have been no reports of deaths, but at least 15 people have been hospitalized.

The agency noted that the number of infections is likely larger as many people recover before getting tested.

Symptoms may not show up for several days and can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

The Food and Drug Administration said that some of the infections were linked to pre-cut onions processed by California-based Gills Onions. When the company learned that its products were tied to the outbreak, it issued a voluntary recall.

The recall includes three-pound bags of diced yellow onions, ten-ounce cups of diced mirepoix, and eight-ounce cups of diced yellow onions, red onions, and diced celery and onions.

While all of the recalled onions had use-by dates in August and are no longer available for sale, the company urged consumers to check their freezer for any recalled products.

"These recalled products are well beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates and are no longer available for sale in stores," Gills Onions said in a statement. "We recognize that the recalled onions or foods with those onions as an ingredient could be in consumers' freezers. Anyone who has an expired, recalled product in their possession should not consume it and should destroy or discard it."

You can find the complete list of recalled products here.