Florida County With The Lowest Cost Of Living In The Entire State

Money is a strong factor influencing people's lives. The same can be said about where someone lives, from taxes and health care costs to gas prices and rent. Even before inflation began to creep into every part of our daily expenses, Americans were attracted to comfortable and fulfilling locations where they could also save money.

If you're curious about these locations, Stacker put together a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in every state. Analysts utilized 2022 data from Niche to determine their rankings.

The study found that Lafayette County has Florida's lowest cost of living! Home to over 8,300 people, the county seat is Mayo. According to its Niche profile, the median home value is $102,400 while the median rent is $642. Here are some more details about the county from its Niche page:

Overall Grade: B+

Public School Grade: A-

Cost of living grade: A

Here are the Top 10 Florida counties with the lowest cost of living, according to researchers:

Lafayette County Dixie County Calhoun County Hamilton County Liberty County Taylor County Holmes County Glades County Gilchrist County Suwannee County

If you need more recommendations, you can view the full report on Stacker's website.