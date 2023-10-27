Georgia Hotel Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in Georgia? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in Georgia is The Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, reportedly haunted by spirits from children to soldiers. Here's what the site had to say:

"Savannah, Georgia is said to be the most haunted city in the country, and one of the ghostly gatherings takes place at The Hamilton-Turner Inn. While staying at the Inn, people have reported the sounds of children laughing and billiard balls rolling across the floor. The ghost of a man smoking a cigar is sometimes spotted on the roof. Other guests have told a more sinister tale of a Confederate soldier knocking on the doors of rooms, which many believe is because the house was built on top of his gravesite."

Check out the full list at shermanstravel.com to see more of the most haunted places in the country.

In the mood for some more spooky stories? Read up on Georgia's most unsettling urban legend and find out which town was named the "creepiest" ghost town in the state.