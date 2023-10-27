Historic Club Crowned Florida's 'Creepiest Haunted House'

What makes haunted locales exciting to visit is walking in the same steps as those that came before. Ghost stories and paranormal rumors are sure to follow, and if you believe in those phenomena, you may encounter some spirits yourself. Some places have even turned into full-blown tourist attractions to make these tales and experiences more accessible.

If you want to visit these spine-tingling locations, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the creepiest haunted houses in every state. Writers determined their picks based on a slew of information, including media reports, spooky histories, the number of "haunting incidents," and more.

According to the website, Florida's most chilling haunted house is The Cuban Club, which was originally built in 1917. Here's what makes it so frightful:

"Located in Tampa’s historic Ybor City neighborhood, the Cuban Club has reportedly been the scene of quite a few deaths and some people claim the spirits of the deceased never left. An actor is said to have killed himself onstage, and ghost hunters have tried to make contact with the spirit of an 8-year-old boy who drowned in a pool where the cantina now sits."