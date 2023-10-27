House Republicans Pass First Funding Bill Under New Speaker

After three weeks of Republican infighting paralyzed the House of Representatives, lawmakers got back to work and passed the first appropriations bill under new House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Energy and Water Development appropriations bill passed by 210-199 vote with just one Republican voting no.

"This is the first step in getting our appropriations done," Johnson said. "Yesterday, I promised we were going to get back to work for the American people, and today we proved it."

The bill cuts billions of dollars from the budget, targeting several climate provisions and regulations that were included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The bill prioritizes funding for agencies and programs that bolsters our national security, energy security, and economic competitiveness," the House Appropriations Committee said in a press release.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, and the White House has said that President Joe Biden would veto it if it came to his desk.

Lawmakers have until November 17 to fully fund the government and avoid a partial shutdown. Johnson has suggested he may bring a short-term spending bill to the floor to fund the government for several months, giving the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate time to negotiate all 12 budget bills.