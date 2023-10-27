Illinois' Most Terrifying Halloween Myth Involves An Eerie Hometown Slayer

Do myths fascinate you, or do you steer clear of spooky stories told around Halloween?

Some individuals welcome these eerie tales, while others simply close their ears when they hear the word "myth." Regardless, there is one widely-known myth in each state that stands out among the most terrifying in the country.

According to a list compiled by Vivint Blog, the most terrifying Halloween myth in Illinois is that of Michael Myers, "a masked killer who escapes from a sanitarium and returns to his hometown to terrorize a babysitter." So the plot goes, six-year-old Myers kills his sibling and is sent to a sanitarium for 15 years. After being discharged, Myers returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, and attempts to kill his old babysitter.

Here's what Vivint Blog had to say about compiling the data to discover the most terrifying Halloween myths in each state:

"From ghosts to mud-covered swamp things, Americans have long been fascinated by thrilling tales of unexplained specters and eerie places. To further explore these spooky stories, we gathered urban legends from all 50 states and had the AI tool Midjourney generate images of each legend in its haunted surroundings."

For a continued list of the spookiest Halloween myths in each state, visit Vivint.com.