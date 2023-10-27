Israel Expands Ground Operations In Gaza As War With Hamas Continues

The Israeli Defense Force said it is "expanding ground operations" in the Gaza Strip on Friday (October 27) as the war with Hamas enters its third week.

"In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening," he said. "The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war." Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said, according to Fox News.

Over the past few days, Israeli forces have conducted small-scale ground incursions with troops and tanks to prepare for a larger operation to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that over 7,300 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas launched a brutal surprise attack against Israel on October 7. Most of the deaths were civilians, including over 3,000 children and 1,720 women. In addition, about 1,700 people have been reported missing.

In Israel, there have been 1,400 civilian casualties since the start of the war.