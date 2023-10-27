Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify In New York Civil Fraud Trial

By Bill Galluccio

October 27, 2023

Ivanka Trump And White House Officials Hold A Listening Session With Military Spouses
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump was ordered to testify in the New York civil fraud trial against her father, former President Donald Trump, and the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the $250 million fraud trial, dismissed a challenge from Trump's attorneys to block her testimony after she was removed from the case as a defendant.

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James pushed back against the challenge, arguing that Ivanka can still provide relevant testimony in the case.

"While no longer a Defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants. But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," prosecutors said.

They also noted that she still has "substantial business ties to the [Trump] organization."

Ivanka "does not seem to be averse to her involvement in the family business when it comes to owning and collecting proceeds from the OPO (hotel) sale, the Trump Organization purchasing insurance for her and her companies, managing her household staff and credit card bills, renting her apartment or even paying her legal fees in this action. It is only when she is tasked with answering for that involvement that she disclaims any connection," prosecutors noted.

Judge Engoron said that Ivanka cannot be called to testify before November 1 to give her time to appeal the decision.

