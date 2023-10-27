Minnesota Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in all of Minnesota is Uncle Franky's located at 728 Broadway Street NE in Minneapolis. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the Coney Island Chili Dog.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"It may be a hole in the wall, but Uncle Franky's is no secret. City Pages named it among its best of 2020, and Thrillist called it one of the best hot dog joints in America. In Minneapolis' East St. Anthony neighborhood, Franky's is a short distance from the city's riverside Boom Island Park and the famed Stone Arch Bridge.There are burgers at Uncle Franky's too, but with everything from a spicy Cajun brat (custom-made for Uncle) to a carrot dog on the menu and a three-dog sampler available, stick with a wiener."

