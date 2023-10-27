Missouri Hotel Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in Missouri? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in Missouri is the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs outside of Kansas City. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Elms Hotel & Spa in Missouri is sure to spook you out. Guests at the hotel are said to have seen the ghost of a gambler who was involved in illegal activities during the Prohibition era, as well as the ghost of a former housekeeper. No one knows how many ghosts actually take up residents at the hotel, but you can check-in for the night to find out for yourself."

Check out the full list at shermanstravel.com to see more of the most haunted places in the country.

