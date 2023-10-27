Nebraska Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in all of Nebraska is the Hi-Way Diner located at 2105 Nebraska Parkway in Lincoln. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the iconic Hot Stripper sandwich made with delicious chicken strips with sausage gravy served on crispy golden Texas toast.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"Day or night, the 35-year-old Hi-Way Diner will be open to feed you. Located in the capital city of Lincoln, this diner is about 10 minutes south of the city's famed Memorial Stadium, home to the beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers. It's also a short jaunt from the historic Pioneer's Park and the Pinewood Bowl amphitheater."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall diners across the country visit cheapism.com.