North Carolina Hotel Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in North Carolina? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in North Carolina is The Grove Park Inn Resort and Spa in Asheville. Here's what the site had to say:

"Asheville, North Carolina is home to The Omni Grove Park Inn Resort and Spa. The hotel is allegedly haunted by a young woman in pink who fell to her death from the property's atrium back in 1920. Guests and staff have said they've experienced intense cold chills, dense smoke, and a pale pink apparition in Room 545."

