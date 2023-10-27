Pennsylvania Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in all of Pennsylvania is The Dor-Stop Restaurant located at 1430 Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the pumpkin hotcakes or the stuffed raspberry French toast.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"This longtime mom-and-pop diner has been a mainstay for three decades in Steel City. Though it recently changed hands, the new owners have kept everything the same (much to regulars' relief). The physical address says Pittsburgh, but this diner is more accurately located in Dormont, a tight-knit suburb. Diners looking for a little post-meal fun can head west to picturesque Dormont Park. If it's warm outside, go for a dip in the Dormont Pool, a beloved historic landmark built in 1920."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall diners across the country visit cheapism.com.