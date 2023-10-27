PHOTOS: Huge Lake House With 'Wall Of Windows' For Sale In Minnesota
By Logan DeLoye
October 27, 2023
A giant lake house with a beautiful "wall of windows" is for sale right off the shores of Lake Minnetonka. According to the Zillow listing, the property features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on nearly 2.5 acres. The expansive front yard blends into the lake line, separated only by a stone wall and fire pit. The "wall of windows" in question is an entire wall of the house covered in windows that overlooks the peaceful splendor that is Lake Minnetonka.
Other unique amenities include a family room with a wet bar, a large fish tank, and a "sports court."
Here’s an absolutely gorgeous house in Excelsior, MN that sits on 134 sandy lakefront feet of Lake Minnetonka, and what...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
The property, located at 20630 Linwood Road in Excelsior, is for sale for $8,995,000. Listed on Zillow for 48 days, this one-of-a-kind sale is near the Cottagewood General Store and the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail.
Here's what Sarah E. Polovitz and John C. Adams of Compass had to say about the house in the listing:
"Introducing 20630 Linwood Road, nestled on two acres in the heart of Cottagewood USA. This gated estate sits on 134 feet of premium northwest facing, sandy, level lakeshore on Lake Minnetonka. Renovated by architect Mike Sharratt, this five bedroom, seven bathroom home spans across 10,692 finished square feet. The wall of windows in the great room frames breathtaking lake views. The gourmet kitchen features new Cambria countertops, light fixtures and high-end appliances. The dining room, office, and luxurious primary bedroom complete the main level. The upper level offers three bedroom suites and a study. Retreat to the walkout lower level highlighting the family room with wet bar, guest bedroom suite, impressive fish tank, and sport court. Manicured grounds lead the way to the lakeside patio delivering panoramic views across Lower Lake."
For additional photos and more information about the property visit Zillow.com.