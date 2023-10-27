PHOTOS: Huge Lake House With 'Wall Of Windows' For Sale In Minnesota

A giant lake house with a beautiful "wall of windows" is for sale right off the shores of Lake Minnetonka. According to the Zillow listing, the property features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on nearly 2.5 acres. The expansive front yard blends into the lake line, separated only by a stone wall and fire pit. The "wall of windows" in question is an entire wall of the house covered in windows that overlooks the peaceful splendor that is Lake Minnetonka.

Other unique amenities include a family room with a wet bar, a large fish tank, and a "sports court."