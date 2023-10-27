South Carolina Restaurant Named The 'Most Haunted' Place In The State

'Tis the season for something spooky! Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a scary story, and what better way to celebrate than learn more about the supposed haunts in South Carolina? For anyone looking for a bit of a fright this Halloween, ShermansTravel compiled a list of the "most haunted" place in each state because "every state in America is home to haunted attractions where the paranormal reigns supreme."

According to the site, the most haunted place in South Carolina is Poogan's Porch, a restaurant in Charleston reportedly haunted by two sisters who used to live in the building. Here's what the site had to say:

"At Poogan's Porch, you expect dinner with a side of ghost counters. The restaurant, which serves up southern comfort food, was the former home of two sisters, Zoe and Elizabeth, back in the 1800s. Experts in haunted history have reported more than 200 sightings of the sisters. There's no word if the two sisters are just looking for a good meal or if they are permanent residents, but you can dine here and check it out for yourself."

Check out the full list at shermanstravel.com to see more of the most haunted places in the country.

