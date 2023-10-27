Taylor Swift Shares Handwritten Note As She Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2023
After a few months of waiting, Taylor Swift's re-recorded release of her beloved 2014 album has arrived! On Friday, October 27th, the singer-songwriter dropped her highly-anticipated 1989 (Taylor Version) featuring all 13 of the original songs, three bonus tracks– "Wonderland," "New Romantics," and "You Are In Love"— and five From the Vault tracks— "Is It Over Now?," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go," "Suburban Legends," and "Slut!"
As the album dropped on streaming platforms and in stores, Swift shared a celebratory post on Instagram which featured a heartfelt handwritten note about the album to fans. "I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly," she wrote. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”
Swift continued, "This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest hour. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”
The singer also opened up about working with Kendrick Lamar for his feature on her "Bad Blood" remix. "Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him," Swift gushed. "Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition."
The re-release of 1989 follows the re-release of Fearless, Red, and most recently Speak Now.