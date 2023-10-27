After a few months of waiting, Taylor Swift's re-recorded release of her beloved 2014 album has arrived! On Friday, October 27th, the singer-songwriter dropped her highly-anticipated 1989 (Taylor Version) featuring all 13 of the original songs, three bonus tracks– "Wonderland," "New Romantics," and "You Are In Love"— and five From the Vault tracks— "Is It Over Now?," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go," "Suburban Legends," and "Slut!"

As the album dropped on streaming platforms and in stores, Swift shared a celebratory post on Instagram which featured a heartfelt handwritten note about the album to fans. "I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly," she wrote. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

Swift continued, "This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest hour. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”