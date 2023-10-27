The Best Mexican Restaurant In Kentucky Has Officially Been Named

Taste of Home released a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state with mouth-watering menus that'll have each guests' taste buds doing the salsa.

No matter if one is a fan of sizzling fajitas, craving the perfect margarita or embarking on a quest for authenticity, these rankings cover the best of the best, highlighting the spicy flavors of the southwest to the vibrant dishes of the northeast.

The establishments which made the cut are not only diverse, but are also a perfect blend of traditional and innovative, gaining approval from locals who provide them with continuous support.

As it turns out, one doesn't have to make their way down south, crossing borders for a plate of amazing Mexican cuisine. A drive through one's own neighborhood is all it could take, and all one has to do is bring their appetite.

In Kentucky, the top Mexican eatery is El Taco Luchador in Louisville:

"This taco shop is fast-casual at its finest. Not only is the service speedy but the flavors are phenomenal, with fillings like tomatillo braised pork chicharron, pickled cabbage, cotija cheese and their own spicy guacamole. If you’re the kind of person who believes tacos definitely aren’t just for Tuesdays, here are plenty of taco recipes to try tonight."