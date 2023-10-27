The Best Mexican Restaurant In Nevada Has Officially Been Named

Taste of Home released a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state with mouth-watering menus that'll have each guests' taste buds doing the salsa.

No matter if one is a fan of sizzling fajitas, craving the perfect margarita or embarking on a quest for authenticity, these rankings cover the best of the best, highlighting the spicy flavors of the southwest to the vibrant dishes of the northeast.

The establishments which made the cut are not only diverse, but are also a perfect blend of traditional and innovative, gaining approval from locals who provide them with continuous support.

As it turns out, one doesn't have to make their way down south, crossing borders for a plate of amazing Mexican cuisine. A drive through one's own neighborhood is all it could take, and all one has to do is bring their appetite.

In Nevada, the top Mexican eatery is Bonito Michoacán in Las Vegas:

"Step inside this legendary Latin American restaurant and you’ll feel as if you’re in a cantina down in Mexico, with wooden beams overhead and an explosion of turquoise, coral and bright pink. And the food is just as authentic as the atmosphere. Inspired by the chef’s hometown of Michoacán, the menu features his family’s recipes like flautas 'Mama Chelo' and beef tongue tacos."