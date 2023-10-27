Unusual Tourist Attraction Crowned Washington's 'Creepiest Haunted House'

What makes haunted locales exciting to visit is walking in the same steps as those that came before. Ghost stories and paranormal rumors are sure to follow, and if you believe in those phenomena, you may encounter some spirits yourself. Some places have even turned into full-blown tourist attractions to make these tales and experiences more accessible.

If you want to visit these spine-tingling locations, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the creepiest haunted houses in every state. Writers determined their picks based on a slew of information, including media reports, spooky histories, the number of "haunting incidents," and more.

Washington State's most chilling "haunted house" isn't a dwelling -- it's actually Seattle's underground tunnels! Here's what makes these forgotten streets so frightful:

"The city council of Seattle took precautions before reconstructing one of its oldest neighborhoods, Pioneer Square, following a 1889 fire. An ordinance required building structures in brick and a regrading of the streets so they would rise two stories above the original level. That is what led to the creation of tunnels in this part of Seattle. Many people continued to access businesses at the original street level. Some of the ghost tales emerging from the tunnels include one about a bank teller named Edward who was killed on the job, and a woman who was slain behind a bank who haunts parts of the tunnel."