Urgent Alert Issued At Canadian Border Amid Manhunt For Maine Shooter
By Jason Hall
October 27, 2023
An alert has been issued at the Canadian border as the manhunt for Robert R. Card, the suspect accused in the mass shooting that took place in Lewiston, Maine, earlier this week, continues, Global News reports.
The Canada Border Services Agency said it issued the alert along its border with the United States in an effort to “ensure the safety and security of Canadians and protect Canada’s borders against any threat or [attempted] legal entry.” Card, a trained U.S. Army Reserve marksman, is suspected to be "armed and dangerous," according to authorities.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in relation to the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation on Wednesday (October 25), the worst killing in Maine history.
Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at...Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Mayor Allan MacEachern of the Canadian border town St. Stephen said he was aware of American authorities' presence at the border, claiming they were "checking people leaving the country" and acknowledged that Canadian police were "doing the same, as we speak" on the opposite side. MacEachern also issued his own alert to remind local residents to be vigilant.
“We’re going to make sure everyone knows: Keep your eyes and ears open for any strange activity,” MacEachern told Global News.
More than 350 state and federal law enforcement officials are reported to be participating in the manhunt for Card, who was reported to have a 12-foot Sea-Doo jet ski in his name and had previously registered a 15-foot bay liner boat, CBS News reports. A white Subaru Outback reported to be a "vehicle of interest" was found eight miles away from Lewiston late Wednesday night.