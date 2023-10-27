Urgent Alert Issued At Canadian Border Amid Manhunt For Maine Shooter

An alert has been issued at the Canadian border as the manhunt for Robert R. Card, the suspect accused in the mass shooting that took place in Lewiston, Maine, earlier this week, continues, Global News reports.

The Canada Border Services Agency said it issued the alert along its border with the United States in an effort to “ensure the safety and security of Canadians and protect Canada’s borders against any threat or [attempted] legal entry.” Card, a trained U.S. Army Reserve marksman, is suspected to be "armed and dangerous," according to authorities.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in relation to the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation on Wednesday (October 25), the worst killing in Maine history.